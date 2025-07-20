Government announces new pilot project for construction and reconstruction
The government is launching a pilot program under which the contractor will be responsible for both the development of project documentation and construction work, said the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
"We are launching a pilot project called Design and Build. It will allow us to build or restore housing, hospitals, schools, and other important infrastructure faster," the official said.
According to her, this project will change the approach to construction: the state will hold tenders not for design, but for the full implementation of a turnkey project.
"This is a European practice known as Design-build, and this approach has long been used in the EU as an effective mechanism. The contractor will be responsible for both the development of project documentation and construction work," Svyrydenko said.
The official noted that the project will last for two years and will be under the control of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and his team, as well as the Recovery Agency.
- Scandals with tenders delayed the restoration of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital for almost a year after a Russian missile strike in July 2014.
- In addition to the new construction and reconstruction program, Svyrydenko announced a one-year moratorium on business inspections and grants for the production of ammunition and explosives.
