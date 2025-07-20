Government announces new pilot project for construction and reconstruction

The state will hold tenders not for design, but for the full implementation of the turnkey facility, Svyrydenko said

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: ANGELO CARCONI / EPA)

The government is launching a pilot program under which the contractor will be responsible for both the development of project documentation and construction work, said the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"We are launching a pilot project called Design and Build. It will allow us to build or restore housing, hospitals, schools, and other important infrastructure faster," the official said.

Read also A house under protection. Lviv has developed a model for the rapid restoration of buildings

According to her, this project will change the approach to construction: the state will hold tenders not for design, but for the full implementation of a turnkey project.

"This is a European practice known as Design-build, and this approach has long been used in the EU as an effective mechanism. The contractor will be responsible for both the development of project documentation and construction work," Svyrydenko said.

The official noted that the project will last for two years and will be under the control of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and his team, as well as the Recovery Agency.