Ukraine will issue grants for the production of ammunition and explosives
The government will issue grants for the production of ammunition and explosives, said the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
"Next week we plan to launch grants for the production of ammunition and explosives. This is to support the defense industry and localize critical production," the official said.
According to her, the details will be announced after the government's decision, and the project is coordinated by the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the head of the Ministry of Defense Denys Shmyhal.
- In October 2024, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the Brave1 project began issuing non-refundable grants for missile production.
- In April 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified import of explosives for ammunition manufacturers.
Comments (0)