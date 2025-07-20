Ukraine will issue grants for the production of ammunition and explosives

The new project will be coordinated by minister of digital transformation Fedorov and defense minister Shmyhal

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The government will issue grants for the production of ammunition and explosives, said the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

"Next week we plan to launch grants for the production of ammunition and explosives. This is to support the defense industry and localize critical production," the official said.

According to her, the details will be announced after the government's decision, and the project is coordinated by the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the head of the Ministry of Defense Denys Shmyhal.