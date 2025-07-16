The Verkhovna Rada increased the number of personnel in the SBU by 10,000 people

The increase in the number of employees applies to both wartime and peacetime

Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

The Verkhovna Rada increased the number of personnel in the Security Service of Ukraine during peacetime and wartime, and also made some other changes to the service's activities. This was announced by Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity party Iryna Gerashchenko.

According to Gerashchenko, for Draft law No. 13353 311 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill regarding the activities of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) and increasing its effectiveness in connection with the war.

The law provides for an increase in the total number of SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) personnel in peacetime from 27,000 to 37,000, and in a special period (except during martial law) – from 31,000 to 41,000 people.

Of these, the number of personnel in the SBU unit engaged in operational and combat activities and special measures will be 10,000, and during the period of martial law – in accordance with the mobilization plan, but not less than 10,000.

The law also authorized SBU servicemen to use drones, weapons, and military equipment during measures to ensure national security and renamed the counter-terrorism unit to the "A" Special Operations Center.

The law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication.