There are no analogues to some American weapons in Europe – analyst Szlinczak

It is still unknown whether Trump will agree to sell weapons on which Kyiv depends. It will be difficult for Ukraine to switch to other models, said analyst Shlinchak

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of a Patriot at a training ground in Germany, June 11, 2024 (Photo: EPA-EFE/JENS BUETTNER)

Ukraine has so far received up to a third of its weapons from the US, but now the Donald Trump administration is going to stop supplying them, and it is unknown whether it will sell them. This was stated by the founder of the Institute of World Politics, Viktor Shlinchak, in a commentary for the analysis LIGA.net What will happen to Ukraine without US weapons. Three scenarios and a new role for Europe.

He emphasized that there is still no final decision from the US – if there is no more aid, will Ukraine be able to purchase American weapons directly or through the EU.

Most American weapons have no analogues in Europe, said Szlinczak.

Over the three years of full-scale war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been actively switching to weapons adapted for US ammunition – now it will be difficult to switch from it to another, the analyst noted.

Kyiv is counting on the US military-industrial complex lobby to convince the White House that it is profitable for the States to sell weapons, he added.