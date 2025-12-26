"There are no safe places left". In Kostyantynivka, Russians "hunt" volunteers and passers-by

People are urged to evacuate Kostyantynivka, as Russia is using FPV, including fiber optics, to target ordinary passers-by

Kostyantynivka (Photo: 93rd Brigade)

The community of Kostiantynivka suffers daily from Russian strikes – in particular, the enemy continues to use tactics of targeted "hunting" for people, using FPV strike drones in residential areas of the city. This was reported to by by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Horbunov.

For example, one civilian was killed as a result of a targeted attack by a Russian fiber optic drone. Two more people received injuries of varying severity, they are now in a hospital in Druzhkivka.

Horbunov emphasized that at the time of the attack, the victims were evacuating people from the danger zone.

A passenger car of the Kramatorsk Association of Volunteers NGO also came under enemy fire. This vehicle was evacuating civilians on a daily basis, taking people out of the most dangerous areas.

"The Konstantinovka city military administration once again emphasizes that there are no safe places left in the community. The enemy is hunting civilian vehicles and ordinary passers-by. The best way to protect yourself and your family is to evacuate to safer regions," emphasized the head of the MMA, calling for evacuation issues to be addressed by phone 093 420 18 83.