Russia attacks firefighters in Druzhkivka with FPV drone: rescuers wounded, photos

A damaged fire truck (Photo: SES)

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, the enemy attacked a rescue team once again – there are wounded. About this reported at the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers were responding to a fire call when an FPV drone hit a tanker truck. As a result of the hostile attack, four SES employees were injured and evacuated to the hospital.

A fire truck was also damaged. The State Emergency Service emphasized that the enemy was targeting the rescuers.

"Such actions are yet another indication that the aggressor stops at nothing and deliberately violates the norms of international humanitarian law," the SES said.

An injured rescuer (Photo: SES)

An injured rescuer (Photo: SES)

An injured rescuer (Photo: SES)

Damaged car (Photo: SES)