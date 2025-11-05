Russians have attacked Ukrainian rescuers dozens of times over the past three months, resulting in deaths and injuries among the emergency workers. On November 5, the occupiers attacked again in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, reported minister of the Interior Ihor Klymenko.

"Over the past three months, Russia has attacked units of the State Emergency Service more than 60 times. As a result of these insidious attacks, five rescuers were killed and more than 30 wounded. And today, the enemy again targeted those who save lives," the official wrote.

According to him, in the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia region, Russians deliberately attacked a rescue vehicle with an FPV drone – four rescue workers were injured of varying severity and are being treated.

Klymenko added that in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Russian aviation attacked the territory of a fire station, damaging the building, a training tower and more than ten pieces of special equipment, and starting a fire; there were no casualties.

Photo: SES of Donetsk region

Photo: SES of Donetsk region