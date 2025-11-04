Occupants strike at Kharkiv region: fire station heavily damaged, there are victims – photos

On the night of November 4, Russia attacked the Kharkiv region with drones, causing fires and injuries among civilians and firefighters. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.

In the village of Dokuchaevske in the Rohan village community, three fires were recorded: two private houses, a gas pipe and a civilian infrastructure facility were on fire. One of the Russian drones hit the building of the Rohan local fire brigade, causing significant damage to the fire station and equipment.

A private house burned in the village of Ruska Lozova.

According to preliminary reports, six civilians, including two firefighters, were injured in the hostile strikes.

All fires have been extinguished.