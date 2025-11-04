Russia fires missile and UAV at Dnipropetrovs'k region: one dead and eight injured – photos

On the night of November 4, Russia attacked the Mykolaiv community of Synelnykivka district with a missile and drones, killing one person and injuring eight others. This was reported to by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration,.

A 65-year-old woman died. Two children were among the eight injured. A five-year-old girl is hospitalized in serious condition. the 15-year-old boy will be treated as an outpatient.

Two adults are also in serious condition.

A cafe shop, a private house and a car were set on fire. 12 houses were damaged.

Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

The occupants also hit Vasylkivska community with a guided missile – cars were smashed there.

But in Nikopol region, Russia attacked with FPV drones, artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. It hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities.

Three men were injured – 43, 51 and 52 years old. The ambulance was vandalized.

Photo: Telegram / dnipropetrovskaODA

The enemy also hit Pavlohrad with a drone, damaging infrastructure.