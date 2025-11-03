Russia attacks Mykolaiv, Dnipro and other regions with drones and missiles: there are fires and damage

The enemy fired, in particular, with "Shaheds" and "Kinzhal" and "Iskander" missiles

Attack on Mykolaiv (Photo: t.me/mykolaivskaODA)

On the night of November 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 150 air strikes, including missiles. Air Defense Forces shot down 116 targets, but there were hits in the regions, in the Air Force.

The enemy attacked:

→ with three X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the Lipetsk region;

→ four Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region;

→ 138 attack drones, about 80 of which were Shahids. "Gerberas" were also spotted.

As of 08:30, according to preliminary data, one Kinzhal missile and 115 drones were shot down. Missiles and 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 11 locations.

In particular, the enemy fired missiles at Dnipro, , the head of the regional military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko told. As a result of the attack, a company was damaged and a fire broke out. A 37-year-old man was injured and will be treated at home.

In Zaporizhzhya region, a threat of ballistic missile attacks was announced in the morning, , said the head of the UMA Ivan Fedorov. Three explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhya district. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Mykolaiv region was also under attack. As reported by the head of the JMA Vitaliy Kim, , the enemy damaged the energy infrastructure. As a result, 12 settlements were cut off from electricity, but as of 07:13, the power was restored.

The Russians hit Mykolaiv with a "Shahed" around 03:00., A fire broke out in a 2000-square-meter household supermarket and a 30-square-meter service station, rescuers reported. Two cars and windows in an apartment building were also damaged. No one was injured.

In the Kharkiv region, about 800 subscribers in the Blyzniukivska community and 3000 subscribers in the Lozivska community were temporarily without electricity supply as a result of hostile shelling. Restoration works are ongoing, , said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the UDA.

The enemy launched, among other things, a missile attack on Sumy region, reported in the JFO. Civilian infrastructure, agricultural machinery and residential buildings were damaged and destroyed.