Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there is a victim, a child among the wounded

Photo: SES of Dnipropetrovska oblast

On Sunday, November 2, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and several injured in Pavlohrad, and a person was wounded in Nikopol. About this said The State Emergency Service.

"In Pavlohrad, enemy drones hit the city, killing a 55-year-old man. Three other people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. The strikes caused a fire at an enterprise, damaged a residential building and several cars," the statement said.

Nikopol district was also under fire: the occupiers attacked the district center, Pokrovske, Myrivske and Marhanets communities with drones and artillery, injuring a 75-year-old man, damaging a sports school, houses, garages, cars and power lines, the State Emergency Service added.

The day before, on November 1, the occupiers also attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. In particular, in the Samarivsky district four people were killed, including two children. There were also injuries and a fire broke out in the store.

The "East" military grouping reported that as a result of the Russian missile and drone strike on the region, Ukrainian defenders were also among the injured and killed.