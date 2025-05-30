There is a lack of anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions – Third Assault

Today, Russian FPV drones are capable of flying to a depth of 40 km, the military says

Maksym Zhorin (Photo: LIGA.net)

There is a lack of anti-drone nets on the border territories of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, despite constant Russian attacks with FPV drones, said Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

"Neither in Kharkiv nor in Sumy regions have we moved almost nowhere on the issue of anti-drone nets. Unfortunately, due attention is not paid to this in the border areas," he wrote.

According to Zhorin, on the front line, in particular in the Kupyansk direction, there are nets only in those areas where the units stationed there took care of it directly.

"There is nothing outside the units, although today the depth of operation of the FPV drone already reaches 40 km," said the deputy commander of the 3rd OSH Brigade.

According to Zhorin, there should be no obstacles to resolving this issue, because Ukraine has enough resources for this.

"These are not long-range missiles that we should expect from abroad," Zhorin emphasized.