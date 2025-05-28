Ukrainian Armed Forces deny that Russia is allegedly deploying 50,000 troops to attack Kharkiv

The Kharkiv military training facility does not confirm the information that recently appeared in The Military Watch Magazine

Ukrainian military (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The "Kharkiv" Operational and Tactical Grouping of Troops denied information about the alleged deployment of 50,000 Russian occupants to attack Kharkiv.

"Some foreign media, citing 'Western analysts,' reported that the Russian army is preparing for a new large-scale offensive against Kharkiv. To this end, the enemy allegedly moved a 50,000-strong group of troops from Kursk to the Ukrainian border bordering Kharkiv region. This information is not true," the statement reads.

The Kharkiv military training facility called on representatives of both Ukrainian and foreign media to carefully check the information before publication, and in case of any questions, contact the communication units of the Defense Forces for clarification.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the Russians have concentrated about 50,000 troops in the Sumy sector. The enemy is trying to create a 10-kilometer "buffer zone" there .

on May 25, 2025, The Military Watch Magazine reported that Russia allegedly moved 50,000 of its military from the Kursk region to the Kharkiv direction.

In a comment to LIGA.net , the publication's information about Russia's plan to attack Kharkiv is an exaggeration, as the occupiers have neither the strength nor the means. We are talking about the border area.