There may be one more German defense company in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

The president wanted to discuss the new fourth company separately with the head of German diplomacy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Three German defense companies are currently operating in Ukraine, but another one may join them soon, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced. The head of state made this statement before a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wüdeful in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"I know that five representatives of large German defense industry companies will join us at today's meeting, and in the coming days this number [of companies] will reach 20. This is an important partnership for us. We will develop a relevant "military hub" both in Ukraine and elsewhere. It is important for us that three of these companies are already operating in Ukraine," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that another company from Germany may soon join these three.

The head of state added: "And I also wanted to discuss this fourth company separately with you, Mr. Minister."

He did not specify which company he was referring to.