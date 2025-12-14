"They beat us all night, and then 'reminded' us to go to work". Analyst tells about torture of ZNPP workers

Employees of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP "not only work, but also risk their lives," Truth Hounds researcher tells LIGA.net

Zaporizhzhia NPP (Photo: Facebook of the plant)

Russians systematically use torture against employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. One of them was beaten for a long time to sign a contract with the state corporation Rosatom, and then "reminded" that it was time for him to go to work. About this for text by LIGA.net said Denys Sultangaliev, senior researcher at the international human rights organization Truth Hounds.

"These people [ZNPP employees] are not only working, but also risking their lives. One of the operators said that he was beaten all night and then told that he had to go on shift in two hours," he said.

The researcher emphasized that the psychological state of the operator is very important for the safety of the plant: if the operator is not confident in his own safety, he will not be able to respond adequately to emergencies.

Another ZNPP worker described the incident with his colleague in more detail.

"After his night shift, the Russians took him from the front desk. They took him home, searched the house, beat him, physically abused him, took him to the garage, then to the police station, and told him they were giving him until the end of the week to sign the contract because his license was expiring. After all that, [in the evening], they let him go and said: "Don’t forget, it’s time to leave for your shift in two hours," said the station employee.

Lack of workers jeopardizes the safety of the entire ZNPP, as it cannot be ensured at such a strategic facility without proper personnel, Sultangaliev noted.

However, he emphasized that the main problem is not only the equipment, but also the people who work in terrible conditions.

Truth Hounds has documented the systematic use of torture by the occupiers against the plant's staff, and among at least 226 cases of illegal detention of Enerhodar residents, 78 involve plant employees.

The analyst also said that Enerhodar has become a huge prison, and the occupying corporation Rosatom controls not only the ZNPP but the entire city, including schools, hospitals, and utilities.

"We do not know of a single case when one organization manages both nuclear infrastructure and the life of an entire city. This is absolutely abnormal and dangerous," Sultangaliev emphasized.