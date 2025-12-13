Currently, ZNPP cannot be operated safely. Specialized experts are convinced that this can still be corrected

ZNPP / Photo: ZNPP press service

The current situation around Zaporizhzhia NPP does not allow it to operate safely. However, there are a number of specific measures that will help remedy the situation. Specialized analysts told about them LIGA.net for text about the energy component of the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Interlocutor LIGA.net at the European Commission agrees that the current situation does not allow for safe operation of the plant. "All reactors should remain in cold shutdown until the war is over," he says.

According to him, a restart under Russian control is irresponsible and will reduce the time for responding to accidents to one hour, he said LIGA.net jan Vande Putte, leading radiation protection specialist and nuclear expert at Greenpeace.

"If one reactor is launched, the time for emergency response will be reduced to an hour. This will be irresponsible without proper knowledge and technology," he said.

Dmytro Gorchakov, Nuclear Energy Advisor at Bellona, an international environmental organization, and his colleague Oleksandr Nikitin added LIGA.netthe best option for ZNPP while the fighting continues is the diplomatic return of the plant to full control of Ukraine, either through intermediaries such as the IAEA or with the participation of third countries if a direct agreement between Ukraine and Russia becomes too difficult.

Another option, in their opinion, would be to create a deep demilitarized zone and a no-fly, no-strike zone, with restrictions on the use of drones, heavy weapons, and other means of harm.

The third option is to transfer the plant to the management of the United States or Europe. The fourth option is the complete decommissioning of ZNPP and removal of all nuclear and radioactive materials.

Failure to return the ZNPP to Ukraine would mean the destruction of international norms on the protection of nuclear facilities, which could lead to political or military pressure on countries to seize such facilities in the future.

The Commission insists that the nuclear power plant be returned to the control of Ukrainian regulators. A Greenpeace representative believes that China can help stop the attacks on the substations. "China does not want a nuclear disaster in Ukraine," he says.