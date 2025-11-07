Rubicon operators work with conventional and fiber-optic FPV, Baba Yaga analogs, and can order aviation support if necessary

FPV occupiers on optical fiber (Photo: Russian propaganda resource)

The list of equipment used by the operators of the Russian Rubicon unit includes FPV drones, Lancet barrage munitions, Molniya strike winged UAVs, and other experimental platforms.

The commander of the 429th separate regiment of unmanned systems Achilles Yuriy Fedorenko said this LIGA.net for research "Russia's Elite Army. How the Rubicon works, thanks to which the Russians advanced in Pokrovsk".

The formation conducts reconnaissance in the rear areas of the movement of Ukrainian logistics equipment using Supercam, Zala and Orlan. On the front line, Mavic and Autel drones are used for this purpose, Fedorenko noted.

The enemy is also armed with such weapons as the Molniya. In the first generation, the Molniya carries a payload of up to 3 kg, in the second generation – up to 7 kg. This is an FPV wing that can fly 30+ kilometers into the depths of our combat formations. Additionally, the enemy has Lancet, a barrage munition.

The most highly specialized crews work with reconnaissance drones and Lancets, a representative of the DIU told LIGA.net.

Plus, Rubicon has fiber-optic FPV drones in service. "But what's important is that the quality of fiber optics produced by the Russians is many times better than what Ukraine can get from manufacturers. Simply because China doesn't sell it to us, it sells it to them," says Fedorenko. – "Today, the length of the coil allows them to fly 35 kilometers from the enemy's takeoff position. If the position is 5 kilometers from the contact line, they can penetrate 30 kilometers into our space with these drones."

Next, there are conventional drones – FPV, Mavic drones with drops. The enemy has already begun to build up its capabilities, they have heavy bombers, like our Baba Yaga," says Achilles.

According to Achilles, Rubicon can also order air support without any problems: "If we're sitting somewhere deep in the forest and they can't reach us with a Lightning, or a fiber-optic FPV drone, or a bomber, or anything else, they request air support, and the air force comes and strikes with KABs."

These villains also include interceptor drones. This is a copied and scaled-up Ukrainian development.