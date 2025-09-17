Thousands of people across Slovakia rally against Fico's policies

Rallies against the Slovak prime minister's policy took place in 16 major cities, including Bratislava

Robert Fico (Photo: Occupy Resource)

On Tuesday, September 16, thousands of people gathered across Slovakia for a nationwide mass protest against the economic and pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico . This was reported by Associated Press.

Rallies were held in 16 major cities, including the capital Bratislava.

Read also Why Fico is pushing for sanctions against Russia and whether Slovakia will receive a nuclear strike from the EU

The latest wave of protests was fueled by Fico's trip to China, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the third time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The austerity package recently approved by the government has further enraged the protesters, media reports.

The government says these measures are necessary to reduce the budget deficit, which last year amounted to 5.3% of GDP, the second highest among euro countries. This year's deficit is expected to reach 5%, exceeding the 3% limit set by the European Union.

Measures include increased spending on health and social insurance, an income tax on high-income individuals and a value-added tax on some products, as well as possible cuts to national holidays.

Trade unions and other critics said ordinary people will be the hardest hit, while businesses complain that the measures are not aimed at stimulating the economy.

"Slovaks are tired of this," Michal Šimečka, head of the Progressive Slovakia party, told the crowd in Bratislava's Freedom Square.

His party led the protests along with three other political groups: "Freedom and Solidarity, Christian Democrats and Democrats .

"We are different from each other, but I can guarantee that we will work together," said Šimečka.

Some leaders suggested organizing a general strike against the government.

"Enough with Fico," people chanted.

Last week, protests resumed to condemn Fico's meeting with Putin and other authoritarian leaders in Beijing. He was the only EU head of state to attend a military parade organized by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

On September 2, during a meeting with Putin in China, Fico said he planned to discuss the "inadmissibility of attacks on energy infrastructure" during a conversation with Zelenskyy on September 5, and also said that his country is "very tough" in its response to Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil pipelines.

Later, Slovak Prime Minister said that he "drew several conclusions and messages" from the meeting with the Russian dictator that he wanted to convey to the Ukrainian president.

On September 5, Fico met with Zelensky in Uzhhorod. Slovak PM told the President about contacts in China.