Zelenskyy told Fico about the call with Trump

The president informed on the meaningful conversation with the Head of the Slovak Government and promised to continue the dialogue

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

In Uzhhorod, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the pro-Russian prime minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. About the event reports Ukrinform.

"Thank you for this visit. We had a meaningful conversation. It is important that we have this dialog. We will continue it," the leader of Ukraine said.

He added that he had informed Fico about the conversation with the US president Donald Trump and the results of the meeting "coalition of the willing" in Paris on September 4.

On that day, Zelenskyy reported that during the call, Trump raised the issue of Slovakia and Hungary buying Russian oil and was "very dissatisfied" that Europe is buying it. Earlier, the US president responded to a letter from the pro-Russian prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán spoke negatively about Ukrainian attacks on the infrastructure of the Russian Druzhba pipeline, through which Budapest and Bratislava receive oil.

After his meeting with Fico on September 5, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Slovakia should maintain a pragmatic approach to work at the level of leaders and in intergovernmental work.

UPDATE. "I reported on our conversation yesterday with president Trump, on working with coalition leaders who are willing to bring peace and ensure Ukraine's security, on the security architecture for Europe. And Slovakia will not stand aside. The Prime Minister spoke about his contacts in China. A separate and important issue is Europe's energy independence. Russian oil, like Russian gas, has no future," the Ukrainian leader wrote later.

Slovak media outlet Dennik N wrote that Zelenskyy was accompanied by PM Yulia Svyrydenko, while Fico's delegation included deputy prime minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar.

Prior to the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that Zelenskyy and Fico were to discuss issues of bilateral relations, including those that "cause concern" for the Slovak side, transmits Public.

The official noted that Ukraine is open to dialogue and ready for constructive solutions.

"Despite Russia's daily attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and energy, Ukraine remains a reliable partner. Transportation of oil and gas through Russia is the responsibility of the Russian side. And not only Slovakia, but also other countries, including Hungary, have expressed their concerns about this," the official emphasized.

He added that Ukraine and Slovakia are implementing a number of economic, infrastructure, and energy projects that are mutually beneficial. According to Tychy, Kyiv expects Bratislava to support Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.