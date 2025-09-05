Zelensky: It would be right for Slovakia to be part of the new security system

The President said that "most of Europe is already in guarantees"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it "right" for Slovakia to become part of the new security system. He expressed this opinion at a joint briefing with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Uzhhorod.

The Head of State said that had informed the Prime Minister of Slovakia about his conversation with US President Donald Trump, as well as about working with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to bring peace and ensure Ukraine's security.

"Peace has no alternatives, and we stand for peace. We need to end the war, and it is Russia that should do this as the only entity that started this war and, unfortunately, is prolonging it. We in Ukraine want peace. We count on support for our peace efforts," the President said.

Zelenskyy added that Fico assured him that Slovakia would work together with other partners for peace.

The president also said that he had discussed security guarantees with the country's prime minister.

"Slovakia is ready to define its position on this and is open to a dialogue with us. Most of Europe is already in the safeguards, and we are working with partners. We believe that it would be right for Slovakia to also be part of the new security system," Zelenskyy emphasized.

On September 2, during a meeting with Putin in China, Fico said he planned to discuss the "inadmissibility of attacks on energy infrastructure" during a conversation with Zelenskyy on September 5, and also said that his country was "very tough" in its response to Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil pipelines.

Later, Slovak Prime Minister said that he "drew several conclusions and messages" from the meeting with the Russian dictator that he wanted to convey to the Ukrainian president.