Three former defense ministers of Yanukovych's time are suspected of treason

Their actions resulted in the sale of weapons that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lacked in 2014 and still lack now

Mykhailo Yezhel (Photo: mil.gov.ua)

Three former ministers of defense of Ukraine in 2010-2014 were suspected of treason for selling weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to open source information, these are Mykhailo Yezhel, Dmytro Salamatin and Pavlo Lebedev.

According to the investigation, from March 2010 to February 2014, they, heading the Ministry of Defense, made decisions on the alienation and sale of combat-ready weapons and military equipment, the actual availability of which was lower than the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the:

was unreasonably implemented

→ hundreds of armored vehicles and artillery systems;

→ dozens of anti-aircraft missile systems;

→ hundreds of units of tracked and wheeled vehicles;

→ dozens of combat aircraft and helicopters;

→ one million small arms and ammunition of various calibers

→ thousands of missiles.

Law enforcement officials noted that these weapons were sorely lacking in the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the beginning of Russia's military aggression in February 2014 and until now.

"By their actions, the former defense ministers caused damage to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense capability, and state security of Ukraine, as well as provided assistance to the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine," the OGP noted .

The SBI emphasized that if the suspects fail to appear when summoned, a decision will be made to put them on the wanted list and take them into custody.

Yezhel, Salamatin and Lebedev