The SBU reported the suspicion in absentia to the Russian judges who convicted the Azov soldiers

Both defendants in the case are suspected of violating the laws and customs of war.

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Security Service of Ukraine has reported in absentia to two judges of the Southern District Military Court of Russia, Konstantin Prostov and Sergey Obraztsov, about suspicion. In violation of international law, they sentenced two Azov fighters to long terms of imprisonment. This was reported by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office .

According to the case materials, in May and November 2024, the suspects illegally sentenced two captured servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine to 18 years in a maximum-security colony.

Both Ukrainian servicemen belonged to the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" and participated in the defense of Mariupol from the first days of the full-scale war. As such, they are combatants of an armed conflict and fall under the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Under international law, prisoners of war are not subject to imprisonment for participating in hostilities.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators of the Security Service in absentia informed Prostov and Obraztsov of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, an indictment against one judge is already pending in court. The pre-trial investigation in another criminal case is ongoing.

Since both defendants in the case are in the territory of the aggressor country, comprehensive measures are underway to hold them accountable for crimes against Ukrainians.