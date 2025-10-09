Three Moldovans to be tried in France for graffiti with coffins of "French soldiers in Ukraine"

The men are accused of damaging other people's property and attempting to demoralize the French army

Graffiti in Paris (Photo: AFP)

In Paris, four men, three of whom are Moldovan citizens, will appear in court on February 23 for graffiti with images of coffins and the inscription "French soldier in Ukraine." Le Figaro reports reported interlocutors who are close to the case.

According to the publication, the four men, two of whom are under arrest warrants, are accused of "damaging or slightly damaging property" and "participating in an event to demoralize the army in order to undermine national defense in peacetime."

The men, aged 30, 36, 44 and 50, are suspected of committing the crimes between June 18 and 20, 2024. It was then that police officers detained two men – one was painting a wall with a can of red paint and a stencil depicting an empty coffin with the words "Stop Death Now!" and the other was standing guard. Such drawings were found, in particular, on the AFP and Figaro buildings.

Another type of stenciled sign, depicting coffins with airplane wings and the inscription "Mirages for Ukraine," was found in other parts of the capital.

The two arrested Moldovans explained that they were paid 100 euros a day for the work. The investigation revealed a third man who recruited them and supervised the operation, telling them where to place the tags.

A fourth person, Alexandru Grigorenko, was identified by the investigation as the customer. He is reportedly an "ardent supporter of the pro-Russian political party Shor (SOR)," previously banned in Moldova.