TikTok Sale: Trump Announces Talks with China in the coming days
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will begin talks with China on July 7 or 8 regarding a possible deal concerning American assets of the Chinese social media platform TikTok. The president told reporters aboard Air Force One on July 4, according to Reuters.
"I think we're gonna start Monday or Tuesday...talking to China, perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives, but we would we pretty much have a deal," Trump said.
On June 29, the US president stated that his country had found buyers for TikTok's US assets, adding that they were "very, very wealthy people." However, he did not provide further details.
In June, the US leader extended the deadline for the agreement for the third time, by 90 days, until September 17.
When asked how confident he was that China would agree to a deal regarding TikTok, Trump stated: "I'm not confident, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship, and I think it's good for them. I think the deal is good for China and it's good for us."
- During Biden's term, a law was passed requiring either the sale of TikTok to a non-Chinese owner or the banning of the social media platform. The legislation was enacted due to concerns that without a sale, the platform could become a tool for espionage and political manipulation by China.
- If it weren't Trump's postponements, TikTok would have been blocked in the US in January according to this law.