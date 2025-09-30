Times of Israel: Vitkoff may resign at the end of the year

The US Special Envoy to the Middle East is already preparing to complete his mission, a US official told the publication

Steve Witkoff (Photo: EPA)

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff may resign at the end of the year. About The Times of Israel reported an American official familiar with the matter.

According to the official, Vitkoff is already preparing to complete his mission.

According to him, the decision is related to the fact that a breakthrough in the war in Gaza may occur soon, as the US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the latest American offer, and mediators are now awaiting a response from Hamas.

The official also added that "people in [Witkoff's] office are already waiting for the next step" and if a deal on Gaza is reached, the envoy will "leave with dignity."

Vitkoff was involved in negotiating a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, acting as a special government official. His term of office is currently about 130 days.