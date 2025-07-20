Traffic will be temporarily restricted in the center of Kyiv: foreign delegations will be present
On Monday, July 21, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be temporarily restricted due to the visit of foreign delegations, reported Department of State Protection (UDO).
"On July 21, in connection with security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv in the central part of the city," the agency said.
UDO asks people to take this information into account when moving.
The agency does not specify which delegations will be in Kyiv.
- Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a meeting of ambassadors on July 21, at which announce about 20 decrees on the dismissal and appointment of heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions.
- On the eve of this event, on July 20, president Zelenskyy and foreign minister Sybiha agreed the replacement of some ambassadors.
