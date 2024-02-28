3rd Assault Brigade: Ukrainian forces push Russian occupiers out of Krasnohorivka

The city is now under the control of Ukrainian troops, the 3rd Assault Brigade reported

Illustrative photo: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade pushed Russian occupiers out of Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk oblast, according to a statement by the unit.

On the previous day, Russian forces attacked the southeastern part of Krasnohorivka and entered the city, the 3rd Assault Brigade stated.

"To prevent the enemy from establishing a foothold, units of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, fighters of the 1st and 2nd Assault Battalions, conducted a combat operation to clear the city of enemy forces," the brigade wrote.

The military notes that the occupiers managed to prepare for a prolonged defense in a short period, but despite resistance and heavy fighting, the assault groups of the 3rd Assault Brigade inflicted irreversible losses on Russia – about 100 occupiers killed and wounded.

The 3rd Assault Brigade reports that the Russians refused to surrender and were eliminated in the buildings they occupied.

"As of now, Krasnohorivka is under the control of Ukrainian forces!" the brigade reported.

Krasnohorivka on the Deepstate map

