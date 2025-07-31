Trump advised "loser" Medvedev to watch his words

According to the US President, the Kremlin representative has entered "very dangerous territory"

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump responded to the threats of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, about a possible war between Moscow and Washington, and advised him to watch his words. This was stated by Trump. wrote on Truth Social.

"We'll tell Medvedev, the hapless former president of Russia, to watch his words. He is entering very dangerous territory!" – wrote the American president.

Trump also mentioned India, to which he introduced the day before A 25% trade tariff and fines for the country's purchase of Russian oil and weapons.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can ruin their dead economies together. We have very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, some of the highest in the world. Similarly, Russia and the U.S. do almost no business together. We will continue to do so," Trump wrote.