Trump after the strike on Venezuela: Something must be done about Mexico

Trump says he has a friendly relationship with the Mexican president, but she is not in charge of the country

Mexican President Claudia Steinbaum (Photo: Mario Guzman / EPA)

Mexico is run by drug cartels and something needs to be done about it. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox News.

When asked by journalists whether the special operation in Venezuela could be seen as a kind of warning to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump replied:

"She's a good woman, but she's not running Mexico. Mexico is run by cartels. So something needs to be done with Mexico," Trump said.

He also said that the United States allegedly lost 300,000 people to drugs coming from Mexican territory.

On the night of January 3, explosions were heard in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. It was reported about partial power outages and overflights by aircraft.

CBS News Channel reportedreported that the United States had launched air strikes on the Latin American country.

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro grabbed and taken out of Venezuela.