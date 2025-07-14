Trump agrees that Ukraine wants peace

US President and NATO Secretary General say they will "make sure" Ukraine continues to want a peace deal

Mark Rutte and Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

US president Donald Trump agreed with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte that Ukraine wants a peace deal. The conversation took place during a meeting of politicians at the White House.

Trump said the threat of secondary tariffs and an arms deal for Ukraine would have an impact on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine is doing what it has to do. Suddenly they might feel emboldened, or maybe they don't want [peace]. You know, it's a very complicated situation," Trump said.

In response, Rutte said that Ukraine wants a peace deal – and the US president said he thinks the same.

The NATO secretary general emphasized that Ukrainians "will remain committed to this, there is no doubt that they want this [peace]," and Trump agreed. Rutte also said that "the Russians have to get serious" about the deal.

The US president added that Ukrainians "should continue to want it [peace]," and Rutte said that "we will take care of it with you."

"We will take care of it. I am sure they will do what needs to be done. Plus, we have certain parameters [of peace] that both sides know. And we already know what needs to be done. So I think it will be very strong. We want a sustainable peace," the US president said.