Trump and Putin's three-on-three talks are over

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska (Photo: The White House)

Meeting of the US president Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a narrow circle is over. This was reported in the Kremlin, and on the White House YouTube channel launched broadcast from the upcoming press conference.

The three-on-three talks lasted about 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Previously, the head of the United States claimed that if the meeting went badly, he would "go home" and not call to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

