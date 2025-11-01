Trump awaits first-ever visit of Syrian leader to the White House

The meeting between al-Sharaa and Trump will be another important step in restoring relations between the United States and Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa (Photo: Kena Betancur / EPA)

Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa plans to visit Washington on November 10 and is expected to meet with his American counterpart Donald Trump. This was announced by US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack in the comments resource Axios.

This will be the first-ever visit of a Syrian leader to the White House and will be another important step in restoring relations between the two countries, the media notes.

According to Barrack, al-Sharaa is expected to sign an agreement to join the US-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS) during his visit.

Earlier, the Trump administration said it supports Congress lifting sanctions against Syria, which were imposed in 2020 and targeted the regime of the now deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad and those who did business with him. The White House has issued temporary exemptions from these restrictions, but only parliament can vote to lift them.

The special envoy also noted that after al-Sharaa's visit to Washington, the fifth round of direct talks between Israel and Syria is expected to be held under US mediation.

The official emphasized that the United States' goal is to reach a security agreement on the border between the two countries by the end of 2025.