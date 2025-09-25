Ukraine restores diplomatic relations with Syria

Kyiv restores diplomatic relations with Damascus, which were severed in 2022 under the rule of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad

Signing of the communiqué (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine and Syria have signed a document on the restoration of diplomatic relations. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. In the presence of Zelenskyy and interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the document was signed by Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiga and Asaad al-Sheibani.

Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2022, under the rule of dictator Bashar al-Assad, after Damascus' decision to recognize the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

During his visit to Damascus in late December 2024, after the fall of the Assad regime, Sibiga held talks with the new leadership of the country and allowed the resumption of diplomatic relations.

Zelensky also said that during the talks with the Syrian leader, they discussed in detail promising areas for cooperation, security threats to both countries and the importance of countering them. They agreed to build relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust.

On December 8, 2024, after the fall of the Assad regime, a close ally of Russia, Sibiga said that Kyiv is ready to restore relations with Syria.

On December 27, the Foreign Ministry reported that Ukraine had established contact with the new Syrian government.

On December 29, the de facto leader of Syria said that does not want to spoil relations with Russia.