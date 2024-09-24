Trump calls Zelenskyy 'greatest salesman in history' – Bloomberg

The politician promised that if he wins the elections, he will push the Russian Federation and Ukraine to negotiations

Donald Trump (Photo: Erik S. Lesser/EPA)

US presidential candidate Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the "greatest salesman in history" during a rally in Pennsylvania on September 23, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, reported Bloomberg. The former president also promised to take a different approach to relations with Ukraine if he wins the upcoming election.

"I see Zelenskyy is here. I think Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history — every time he comes into the country, he walks away with $60 billion," Trump said.

Trump also believes that Zelenskyy "so badly" wants Kamala Harris to win the election. However, if he becomes the American president again, Trump said he would "try to push" Ukraine and Russia into negotiations.

"If I win this election, the first thing I’m going to do is call up Zelenskyy and call up President Putin and I say, ‘You got to make a deal, this is crazy,'" Trump stated.

Trump's remarks come as Zelenskyy is visiting the United States, where he has planned a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. The Ukrainian president intends to present Biden, as well as Trump and Harris, with the Victory Plan, which, according to The Times, consists of four key points.

On September 22, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would continue with "Plan B" if Biden does not support the Victory Plan. On September 23, in an interview, Zelenskyy stated that he does not believe Trump has a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy also visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania.