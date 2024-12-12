Trump criticizes allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with US missiles

Donald Trump believes this leads to further escalation of the war

Donald Trump (Photo by EPA)

Newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump criticized allowing Ukraine to use long-range American missiles to strike targets within Russia, expressing his views in an interview with Time.

Trump specifically condemned Kyiv's use of U.S. missiles for attacks on Russian territory last month.

"I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing this? We're just escalating this war and making it worse," he said.

At the same time, Trump reiterated his promise not to abandon Ukraine and to use U.S. aid to Kyiv as leverage against Russia.