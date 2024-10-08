Trump criticizes US aid to Ukraine amid Hurricane Helen
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the current U.S. administration in an interview with Fox News for providing substantial aid to Ukraine while offering minimal assistance to Americans affected by Hurricane Helen.
"So we have almost $300 billion for Ukraine, and yet they are offering people $750 in immediate assistance for the worst hurricane anyone has ever seen," Trump said.
Trump also criticized the White House's response to the hurricane's aftermath, particularly in North Carolina. He stated that he had visited the region and witnessed residents complaining about the lack of assistance.
"I saw one man sitting on a rock, just sitting on a rock, because he had nothing left," the Republican candidate recounted.
As of the end of September, Hurricane Helen has claimed the lives of at least 116 people: 46 in North Carolina, 27 in South Carolina, at least 25 in Georgia, 13 in Florida, four in Tennessee, and two in Virginia.