Trump, despite apology, will sue BBC over editing of his speech

BBC apologized but refused to pay compensation to the American president

Donald Trump (Photo: Graig HudsonEPA)

US President Donald Trump will sue the BBC because his speech was edited, even though the corporation apologized but refused to pay him compensation. He made the announcement while speaking to journalists on board Air Force One, quotes BBC.

"We're suing them for $1 billion to $5 billion, probably sometime next week," Trump said.

On Thursday, the BBC reported that the editing of the January 6, 2021 speech inadvertently gave "the false impression that President Trump had explicitly called for violent action." The company promised not to broadcast the speech again.

The corporation apologized to the US president, but said it would not pay financial compensation. The BBC published this statement after Trump's lawyers threatened to sue.

"I think I have to do it. They lied. They changed the words that came out of my mouth," the American president continued.

Trump also said he had not discussed the issue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He promised to call the head of the British government over the weekend.

In a separate interview recorded before the comments on the plane, Trump said he was "obliged" to sue the BBC.

"If this is not done, this will happen to others," he emphasized.