Trump flies to Davos in second attempt

A problem with the wiring was found in Trump's plane, so the US president flew back to the airport

Donald Trump departs for Davos (Photo: EPA/Aaron Schwartz)

U.S. President Donald Trump nevertheless flew to Davos aboard a new plane after the original Air Force One broke down. This was reported by CNN with reference to a White House spokesman.

After departure, the presidential flight had to return to Joint Base Andrews due to a "minor wiring problem.".

The plane made a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean near Montauk, New York, near the easternmost tip of Long Island.

Later, Trump took off on a "spare" plane.

According to CNN, the crew was in a hurry to make the connection, "quickly moving boxes of fruit, wrapped sandwiches and drinks." They also moved about a dozen suitcases from the plane.

The journalists emphasized that this is the second time in recent months that Trump has been forced to use a backup plane. During a visit to the UK in September 2025, the US President and First Lady Melania Trump boarded a "backup" helicopter after the one they were flying on developed a hydraulic problem.