Trump flies to Davos in second attempt
U.S. President Donald Trump nevertheless flew to Davos aboard a new plane after the original Air Force One broke down. This was reported by CNN with reference to a White House spokesman.
After departure, the presidential flight had to return to Joint Base Andrews due to a "minor wiring problem.".
The plane made a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean near Montauk, New York, near the easternmost tip of Long Island.
Later, Trump took off on a "spare" plane.
According to CNN, the crew was in a hurry to make the connection, "quickly moving boxes of fruit, wrapped sandwiches and drinks." They also moved about a dozen suitcases from the plane.
The journalists emphasized that this is the second time in recent months that Trump has been forced to use a backup plane. During a visit to the UK in September 2025, the US President and First Lady Melania Trump boarded a "backup" helicopter after the one they were flying on developed a hydraulic problem.
- on January 19, the World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos, Switzerland. Representatives of more than 130 countries will join the forum. 65 heads of state and six leaders of the G7 countries are expected to attend. The forum will last until January 23.
- Putin's special envoy Dmitriev also arrived at the forum - for the first time after four years of boycotting Russia.
- Zelenskiy said he would visit Davos if appropriate agreements are made there, but for now he is dealing with energy issues after massive Russian shelling.
