Trump: India's PM has largely stopped buying oil from Russia

US president comments on trade talks with New Delhi and calls Modi "a great man"

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in February 2025 (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the prime minister of India Narendra Modi has largely stopped buying oil from the aggressor country of Russia. The politician spoke about this during communication with journalists at the White House.

The journalist asked Trump how his talks with Modi on a trade agreement between the two countries were going.

"That's great. Very good. He has largely stopped buying oil from Russia. He's a friend of mine, we're in touch, and he wants me to come there. We will discuss it. I will go. I had a great trip there with prime minister Modi (in 2020 – Ed.). He is a wonderful person. And I will go," the US president said.

He also noted that his trip to India could take place in 2026.

Earlier, on October 20, Trump promised that India will continue to pay "huge" duties on its exports to the United States until it stops buying oil from Russia.

India is one of the main buyers of Russian oil, along with China and Turkey.