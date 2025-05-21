Trump Jr. says he may run for president of the United States

Donald Trump Jr. (Photo: EPA/EMIL STACH)

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. has not ruled out running for president. He said this during a visit to Qatar on May 21, reports Reuters.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, he was asked if he would run for office and "take the reins" after his father leaves office. Trump Jr. said he has "that calling.".

"The answer is: I don't know, maybe someday. You know, there is this vocation. I'll always be very active in terms of being a strong advocate for these things. I think my father really changed the Republican Party," he said .

Faint applause was reportedly heard in the audience after his response. Trump Jr. also said that he was honored to see that some people agree with his opinion.