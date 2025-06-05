Trump ordered an investigation into Biden's mental state as he ran the country

The current US president suspects that his predecessor's entourage hid his cognitive disorders

Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Collage LIGA.net)

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into the mental health of 46th US President Joe Biden while in office, as well as possible abuse of power by his entourage. Trump suspects that Biden's cognitive problems were hidden and decisions were made for him by others, The Hill reports .

The investigation is to be conducted by Trump's adviser after consulting with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The authorized person must determine whether there is a conspiracy "by certain individuals to mislead the public about Biden's mental state and to unconstitutionally exercise the powers and duties of the President."

"The investigation 'will find out whether [Biden] knew what the hell he was doing,'" Trump said.

The investigation will also look into the circumstances under which Biden took "numerous executive actions" during his final years in office, most notably the 46th president's use of a fountain pen, a device used to automatically sign documents.

"The real question is, who was in charge of the automatic opening, okay? Who was in charge of the automatic opening? Because, in my opinion, what was signed was signed illegally," Trump said.

The order to investigate Biden came two days after the US Department of Justice was ordered to investigate preventive pardons that Biden granted to his family in his final days in office.