Biden denies concealing cancer during his presidency

Recently, Donald Trump suggested that his predecessor's diagnosis was hidden from the public

Joe Biden (Photo: Kenny Holston/EPA)

The 46th President of the United States Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer only last week. This was reported by Biden's spokesman Chris Meagher in a comment to The New York Times.

In this way, Meagher denied the assumption of the current American President Donald Trump about the concealment of the disease.

The spokesperson said that Biden's last known PSA test, which is the standard for detecting prostate cancer, was conducted in 2014, when he was 71 or 72 years old.

The new findings help to bring some clarity to Biden's medical history, but they still do not provide a direct answer to the question of why he did not undergo regular prostate cancer screenings throughout his presidency, journalists noted.

When asked why the 46th president of the United States did not undergo regular screening, Meagher did not respond. Biden's White House physician, Kevin O'Connor, also did not respond to the NYT's request for comment.

The article notes that the 78-year-old Trump regularly undergoes the relevant examination. His last test last month showed normal results.

The media recalled that on Monday, Trump suggested that Biden's diagnosis had been concealed from the public and questioned why it took doctors so long to discover it.