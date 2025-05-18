Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer
The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, The New York Times reported, citing a spokesman for the former politician.
The diagnosis was made after doctors discovered a "small nodule" on Biden's prostate that required "further evaluation."
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," said a spokesman for the 46th President of the United States.
According to the official, Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with their doctors.
- On April 16, Biden made his first public appearance since leaving the White House and criticized the policies of his successor, Trump.
On May 7, Biden accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to hand over territories to Russia to appease the Kremlin.