Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

The disease appears to be sensitive to hormones, which allows it to be treated effectively, said the ex-politician's press secretary.

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, The New York Times reported, citing a spokesman for the former politician.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The diagnosis was made after doctors discovered a "small nodule" on Biden's prostate that required "further evaluation."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," said a spokesman for the 46th President of the United States.

According to the official, Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with their doctors.