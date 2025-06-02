Trump spreads conspiracy theory about Biden's "execution" in 2020
US President Donald Trump has spread a conspiracy theory that former President Joe Biden was allegedly executed in 2020 and that "clones" or "robotic beings" are being used in his place. The post appeared on the American leader's social network Truth Social.
"There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020. #Biden clones, doppelgangers and robotic soulless mindless creatures – that's what you see. #Democrats don't see the difference," reads a post by a user under the nickname llijh, which Trump shared.
Trump did not add any comments to the post.
As NBC News reports, this is not the first time Trump has spread misinformation and unproven conspiracy theories. In 2024, he spread false claims about alleged fraud in the 2020 election, questioned former President Barack Obama's citizenship, and made claims about Haitian immigrants who allegedly "eat pets." All of these claims have been repeatedly denied.
- On April 14, Trump declared that the war between Russia and Ukraine was "Biden’s war," not his. He said that "President Zelensky and scoundrel Joe Biden have done an absolutely terrible job of allowing this farce to begin."
- Commenting on Russia's double strike on Sumy, which resulted in dozens of casualties and injuries, Trump said that "they made a mistake." This statement outraged a number of European politicians.
- Trump later clarified what he meant. The "mistake," he said, was to allow a full-scale war to begin – he again blamed Biden and Zelensky for everything.