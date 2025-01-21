Trump orders suspension of all US foreign aid for 90 days

The 47th US President Donald Trump said that helping other countries in many cases contradicts American values

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days to review their alignment with Washington's policy and interests, the Associated Press reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

During this period, a review will be conducted to determine whether the aid aligns with the domestic policy goals of the United States.

"It was not immediately clear how much assistance would initially be affected by the order as funding for many programs has already been appropriated by Congress and is obligated to be spent, if not already spent," the AP report states.

The document highlights that "foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values." It also states that the aid "serves to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries."

Trump declared that no further U.S. foreign aid will be provided in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the American leader.

Newly approved Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated last week that "every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions: Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?"

The inauguration of the 47th U.S. President took place on Monday. Trump announced the signing of "historic" executive orders, including establishing a state of emergency on the southern border of the United States. He also intends to designate international cartels as terrorist organizations.

Trump promised to build the "strongest military" in the country and to "end old wars and not start new ones around the world." However, he did not directly mention the Russo-Ukrainian war.