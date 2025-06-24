Trump published a message from NATO Secretary General: It was difficult, but everyone agreed to increase spending

Donald Trump before leaving for the NATO summit (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO / EPA)

US President Donald Trump has published a text message from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who says that all member states of the Alliance have agreed to a plan to increase defense spending. The American politician made this publication on his social network Truth Social.

At the beginning of the message, Rutte congratulates and thanks Trump for the truce between Israel and Iran (it has already been violated by both sides), but then moves on to the topic of the NATO summit.

"You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening. It was not easy but we’ve got them all signed onto 5 percent!" the Alliance Secretary General wrote.

Rutte believes that Trump has brought NATO to "a very important moment for America, Europe and the world."

"You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done. Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win," the NATO Secretary General added.

UPDATED. The Alliance has confirmed that Rutte's message is genuine, The New York Times reports.

On the eve, Rutte announced that the new target for NATO defense spending will be 5% of GDP instead of the previous 2%, calling it a "quantum leap." This figure is supported by the US president, who wants Europe to spend more on its defense, and in this he is supported by the NATO Secretary General.

The new 5% baseline would consist of core defense spending at 3.5% and spending on related items, such as cybersecurity and adapting roads and bridges for military assets, at 1.5%.

Rutte stated that this indicator would be set for all countries, including Spain, which believes it can meet its obligations by spending only 2.1% of GDP.