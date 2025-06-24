Trump lashes out at Iran and Israel for violating ceasefire

The US President said he was dissatisfied with both countries

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO / EPA)

US President Donald Trump used an obscene language against Iran and Israel for violating the ceasefire. The American politician's conversation with reporters before flying to the NATO summit was broadcast by Fox News.

"Basically, we have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing. Do you understand that?" Trump said.

After that, he turned around and went to board a military helicopter.

Before the emotional statement, the US president noted that both Iran and Israel violated the ceasefire.

The head of state added that after the ceasefire agreement was signed, Israel hit Iran with "a number of bombs that he [Trump] has never seen before."

"You know, when I say, 'Okay, now you have 12 hours [until the ceasefire begins], you don't go out in the first hour and throw everything you have at them. So I'm not happy with them [the Israelis]. I'm not happy with Iran either," the American president explained.

He added that he was "really unhappy" with Israel's response to a single missile launched by Iran this morning.

Trump suggested that Tehran may have launched this missile by mistake, and noted that it "did not reach."

The American politician also published a series of posts on his social network Truth Social. In the first, he called on Israel not to bomb Iran, noting that this would be a serious violation, and emphasized: "BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, IMMEDIATELY!".

"Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and fly home, while giving Iran a friendly 'waving of their wings.' No one will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect!" Trump wrote in a second post.

In the third one, the US president declared that Iran "will never restore its nuclear facilities."