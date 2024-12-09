Trump reiterates calls for ceasefire and peace in Ukraine

According to Trump, the Ukrainian leadership believes that the time has come for a settlement

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks peace and a ceasefire, US President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

"He wants to make peace. That's new... He wants to have a ceasefire. He wants to make peace. We didn’t talk about the details. He thinks it’s time, and [Vladimir] Putin should think its time because he’s lost — when you lose 700,000 people, it’s time. It’s not going to end until there’s a peace," Trump said.

According to Trump, he discussed with Zelenskyy how to stop the "bloody conflict." Trump emphasized that he is currently developing a concept for achieving this.

He also stated that Russia is "bogged down in this horrible war that never should have happened in Ukraine."

On December 7, President Zelenskyy revealed details of his meeting with Trump in Paris. According to Zelenskyy, the American politician is "determined."

That same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Trump. Scholz is convinced that the parties will be able to develop a joint strategy regarding Ukraine.

On December 8, Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of negotiations. Zelenskyy stated that Putin can be stopped by force.