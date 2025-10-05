For the head of the US, the idea of extending START-3 for another year and then concluding a new treaty sounds like a "good idea"

President of the United States Donald Trump responded favorably to the Russian dictator's proposal Vladimir Putin extend the START-3 nuclear arms control treaty. This was stated by the American politician said when communicating with the press.

"Sounds like a good idea to me," the US leader replied to a journalist's question about the idea of extending the document for a year and then signing a new agreement.

Earlier, on September 22, the Russian dictator said that Russia is ready to extend the main quantitative restrictions under the START-3 agreement for one year after February 5, 2026, when the document expires.

It should be noted that the aggressor country suspended its participation in the treaty in 2023: Moscow stopped exchanging data on its nuclear forces with the US – and Washington responded symmetrically.

REFERENCE. The Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3) was signed in 2010. According to the document, Washington and Moscow were to reduce the number of deployed nuclear warheads to 1,550, and intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine ballistic missiles, and heavy bombers to 700.