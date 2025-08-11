Trump: Russian tanks would have been in Kyiv in four hours, but got stuck in the mud

According to the US President, the Russian command mistakenly advanced not along the highway, but through the fields

Donald Trump (Photo: WILL OLIVER/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump believes that Kyiv was not taken by the Russian army due to a command error, which ordered the Russian armored vehicles to move not on the road, but across the fields. He said this... stated / said / announced at the briefing.

"The tanks would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they had gone on the highway. But the Russian general made a brilliant decision to go through agricultural land, and there was just torrential rain, so heavy, and it was mud, and those tanks got stuck in the mud," Trump said.

He added that he didn't know which member of the Russian military leadership had given the order.

"I don't know who this general is, but knowing Volodymyr, he's probably already gone," the president noted.

Furthermore, according to the American leader, the Ukrainian military destroyed the stopped armored vehicles using Javelin missile systems provided by Trump.

"Javelin is called a tank killer. They say Obama gave them bedsheets, and I gave them Javelin. If it weren't for me, all those tanks that were destroyed in the first days of the war would be in Kyiv," the American leader said.

He noted that he "wasn't nice to Putin" by providing Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, but despite this, he had a "wonderful relationship" with the Russian dictator.